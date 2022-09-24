Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 on November 1st

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

