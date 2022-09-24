Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,033,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $209,593,000 after buying an additional 128,365 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

