Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

