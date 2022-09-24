Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

