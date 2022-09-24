Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

