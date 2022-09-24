Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.19 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

