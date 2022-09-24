Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $15,065,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $42.12 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.