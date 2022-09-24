Transform Wealth LLC Buys 108 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.26 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

