Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $226.41 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.