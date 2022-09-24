McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

