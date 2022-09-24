Ignite Planners LLC Buys 257 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MET opened at $61.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

