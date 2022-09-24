IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.