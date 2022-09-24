Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

