Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,096,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $90.18 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

