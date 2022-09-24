Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 6,142 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.