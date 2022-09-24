Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $293.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $290.24 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

