Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $301.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

