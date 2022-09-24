Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.64 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $436.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.18. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

