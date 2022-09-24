Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 16,044 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in AbbVie by 43.7% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 123,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.44 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

