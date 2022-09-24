Activest Wealth Management Purchases 1,896 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

