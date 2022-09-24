Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

