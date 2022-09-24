Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.