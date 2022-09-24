Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $513.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.79 and a 200-day moving average of $512.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

