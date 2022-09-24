Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $85.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $357.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

