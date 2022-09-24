MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

