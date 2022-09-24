Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

