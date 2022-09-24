The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

