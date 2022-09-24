Ballast Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

