Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.