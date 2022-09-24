Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

