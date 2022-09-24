Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.