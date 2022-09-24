iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BG Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 65,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.30.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
