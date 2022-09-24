Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $111,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

