iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 27.4% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.47 and a 200 day moving average of $411.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
