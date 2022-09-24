McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,544 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 179,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

