Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 1.0 %

VZ stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

