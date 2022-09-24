FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.64.

FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.06. FedEx has a twelve month low of $146.65 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

