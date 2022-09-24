FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.64.
FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.06. FedEx has a twelve month low of $146.65 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
