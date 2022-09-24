ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.0% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $100.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

