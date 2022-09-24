Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 580.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 126,188 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

