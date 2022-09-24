Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires Shares of 5,250 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.