Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,040 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

