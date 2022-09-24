PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.97 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

