iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.4% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $238,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.30.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

