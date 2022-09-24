Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

