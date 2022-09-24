Newfound Research LLC Has $63,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $494.85 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.