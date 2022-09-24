Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 62,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $353,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.