Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 14,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 72,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.0% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

