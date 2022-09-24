Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,629 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.45. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

