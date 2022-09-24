Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

