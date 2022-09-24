Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.60 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

